Implant maker Smith & Nephew gets its own replacement

Chief executive Roland Diggelmann to step down next month
February 22, 2022
  • Siemens Healthineers’ Deepak Nath to take charge in April
  • Company targets organic growth of 4-6 per cent over next three years

Many people will welcome the UK government’s decision to lift the restrictions that have been in place for nearly two years to stem the spread of Covid-19. Management at medical equipment maker Smith & Nephew (SN) will be among them.

The strain put on hospitals everywhere has slowed the amount of elective surgery as beds and hospital staff have been re-prioritised, meaning revenues at the company have taken a hit. 

