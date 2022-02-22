Implant maker Smith & Nephew gets its own replacement

Siemens Healthineers’ Deepak Nath to take charge in April

Company targets organic growth of 4-6 per cent over next three years

Many people will welcome the UK government’s decision to lift the restrictions that have been in place for nearly two years to stem the spread of Covid-19. Management at medical equipment maker Smith & Nephew (SN) will be among them.

The strain put on hospitals everywhere has slowed the amount of elective surgery as beds and hospital staff have been re-prioritised, meaning revenues at the company have taken a hit.