Today's Markets: Markets react as Putin makes his move on Ukraine

Russia recognition for breakaway republics, mobilises 'peacekeeping' forces

Markets slump in early trading before recovering

Oil, gas bid up

European markets were a sea of red at the open this morning after developments in the Ukraine overnight saw Russia unilaterally recognise two breakaway republics in the east of the country, Luhansk and Donetsk, sending Red Army troops over the internationally recognised border between the two countries for ‘peacekeeping’ purposes.

The move by Vladimir Putin shattered hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the worsening situation on Europe’s eastern flank and sent politicians across Europe and the US into a spin as they attempt to coordinate sanctions against the Russian regime. Asian markets were down sharply overnight, and European shares followed suit at the open this morning although losses had been pared by 9am with the FTSE100 down 0.4 per cent, the Deutsche Borse down 0.8 per cent and the CAC40 in Paris off 0.7 per cent, indeed by late morning the UK blue chip index had edged into positive territory.

Safe havens were sought with gold rising through $1,900 per ounce while oil prices rose sharply with Brent Crude up 3.4 per cent to $98.66 and some analysts speculating that we could see oil rise beyond $120 a barrel in the coming months. Meanwhile European natural gas futures were also on the rise, up more than 7 per cent on concerns over supply of Russian gas into European markets. This situation is likely to be exacerbated by news late morning that Germany is halting the approval process for the strategically important Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The obvious read through from this is that the recent surge in inflation is likely to be further fuelled by the knock on effects of this crisis.

Until any sanctions are announced - with news expected later today - investors will be wary about major oil operators such as BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL) who have extensive operations in Russia, although the rise in the oil price has helped both into positive territory for now. Meanwhile major miners with Russian and Ukrainian exposure such as Evraz (EVR), which is down 2 per cent, and Ferrexpo (FXPO), off 3.9 per cent, will also be under scrutiny.