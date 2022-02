Investing and financing costs lead to £123mn cash outflow

Net debt rises to £892mn, or 6.5x earnings

Things are moving in the right direction for Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), but at a pace that is slower than its products are known for.

The maker of high-performance sports cars cut its adjusted operating loss by two thirds to £74.3mn in 2021 on the back of higher sales as it increased wholesale vehicle deliveries by 82 per cent to 6,178.