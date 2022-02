Commodity prices drive a doubling in Rio Tinto’s profit to $30.8bn

Payout ratio hits 79 per cent of underlying earnings with 417¢ final dividend

A bruising recent few months that left Rio Tinto (RIO) faced with yet more challenges, including fixing a toxic internal environment and rescuing the cancelled Jadar lithium project in Serbia, has still ended with record profits and dividends, thanks to the strength of global commodities prices.