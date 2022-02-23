/
Equity investors appear positive despite the ongoing tension over Russia's Ukrainian desires
Today's Markets: Sanctions moves provide support for equities
February 23, 2022
  • Equities bid across European markets
  • US blue chips enter correction territory overnight
  • Oil, gas surge cools

Equity markets have reacted with some relief to the news that western powers are enacting the first wave of economic sanctions against Russia over its move to support the breakaway regions of Ukraine. Described by President Biden overnight as the beginning of Russia’s ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, the move to send ‘peacekeeping’ forces into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine following their declaration of independence prompted a series of sanctions against Russian banks and individuals closely associated with President Putin’s government. 

Thus far sanctions have been announced by the UK, US, European Union, Japan, Australia and Canada while Germany has halted approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Further sanctions are expected in the coming days.

Although some politicians have expressed disappointment that sanctions announced thus far don’t go far enough to deter further aggression, equity markets reacted with relief in early trading this morning with the FTSE100 up 0.49 per cent by mid-morning and European markets pushing ahead even more with the DAX up 1 per cent and Paris’ CAC40 1.4 per cent to the good. These positive moves came despite a more subdued showing on Wall Street overnight where the S&P500 dipped by 1 per cent to enter technical ‘correction’ territory having now given up 10 per cent since its recent high. 

Meanwhile, the surge in oil prices, which took Brent Crude to the cusp of $100 dollars a barrel intraday yesterday, has eased a little with Brent off 0.6 per cent at $96.25 mid morning and natural gas futures also easing a little. 

