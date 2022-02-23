Today's Markets: Sanctions moves provide support for equities

Companies

Rio Tinto hands out record dividend as profits boom

A bruising recent few months that left Rio Tinto (RIO) faced with yet more challenges, including fixing a toxic internal environment and rescuing the cancelled Jadar lithium project in Serbia, has still ended with record profits and dividends, thanks to the strength of global commodities prices.

The major miner has joined BHP (BHP) and Antofagasta (ANTO) in offering shareholders even more than forecast, with a final dividend of 417¢ (307p) and special payout of 62¢, which was slightly ahead of company-compiled consensus analyst estimates.

Chief executive Jakob Stausholm said the company had been able to “capture” the global economic recovery, driving the surge in profits. The company hit free cash flow of $17.7bn, up 90 per cent on 2020, even with capital expenditure climbing and a shift into net cash.

Headwinds were evident in Rio’s cost guidance for 2022, however. The miner sees the Pilbara iron ore cash cost climbing from $18.60 a tonne in 2021 to $19.50-$21 a tonne this year, while copper costs will surge from 82¢ per pound (lb) to 130-150¢. AH

Barclays' stellar financial performance in the shadow of Epstein

Despite boardroom upheaval during 2021, Barclays (BARC) enjoyed a return to form. The company is withholding long-term bonus share awards worth millions to former chief executive, Jes Staley, as he contests the findings of an investigation by industry regulators over his alleged business links with Jeffrey Epstein. In an unrelated move, the banking group has appointed Anna Cross to succeed Tushar Morzaria as the first woman to hold the post of chief financial officer.

Whatever Staley's business arrangements with the disgraced financier might prove to be, it’s apparent that commercial strategy put in place during his tenure, coupled with an upturn in market conditions, has had the desired effect, evidenced by double-digit returns across all the bank’s operating divisions. Financial performance was underpinned by strengthening UK mortgage lending and deposit growth, with the domestic arm delivering a return on tangible equity of 17.6 per cent (3.2 per cent in 2020).

Ted Baker sales show signs of recovery

Sales at Ted Baker (TED) have shown signs of recovery, following efforts to revive the premium lifestyle brand. However, its performance still lags behind pre-pandemic levels and many shoppers have yet to return to its physical stores.

In a quarterly trading update published today, Ted Baker said group sales are up by over a third compared with last year. It has also ditched aggressive promotions, meaning it’s delivering better trading margins. Its strategy echoes that of Marks and Spencer (MKS), which is also moving away from clearance sales in a bid to rebuild its brand.

But group revenue at Ted Baker is still 29 per cent lower than before the pandemic hit. In-store sales are proving particularly slow to recover, down 43 per cent compared with two years ago. Management said Omicron was partly to blame, but low footfall was proving an issue before the variant started to spread. So far, online sales have not compensated for this.

Ultimately, the group’s success will depend on whether the Ted Baker brand becomes fashionable again. Analysts are optimistic. Panmure Gordon, for example, believes the company will return to profit in the current year. Meanwhile, shares rose by 16 per cent in response to the trading update. Consumer taste is often unpredictable, however, and Ted Baker’s transformation is far from complete. JS

Mishcon gears up for float

Mishcon de Reya has appointed five new directors “in readiness for IPO”. The pugnacious litigation firm announced plans to float on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in April 2021. But its IPO roadshow got off to a bumpy start last month, after it was fined £232,500 by the legal regulator for anti-money laundering failures.

The firm appears to be pushing ahead with plans, however, hiring a non-executive chairperson, a chief financial officer, a senior independent director, and two non-executive directors. JS