Group claims pose growing risk to companies

Group claims on the rise, with major companies often the target

But new rules and funding mechanisms mean shareholders could find redress from major corporate failures more readily

English courts are hearing a rising number of group claims, which threaten companies with huge damages bills and reputational damage. However, the same mechanism gives investors a chance to salvage some cash in the wake of corporate disasters.

According to a new study by analytics company Solomonic, 122 group claims were issued in the High Court in 2021, up from 96 the previous year. These figures refer to cases where multiple claimants join forces to seek a remedy against the same defendant – often a large corporation.