Revenues up across all three business segments

Increased capabilities in the injectables space

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) delivered a 12 per cent increase in core operating profit through 2021 on the back of an increase in the generics margin, up 300-basis points to 24.36 per cent at the operating level. Statutory earnings decreased marginally, though revenues were up across all three business segments and the group expanded its specialty product offering in the US.