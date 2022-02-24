/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Inchcape initiates new £100m buyback

Omnichannel capability is steadily improving
Inchcape initiates new £100m buyback
February 24, 2022
  • ROCE up on 2019 rate
  • Shortages underpin margins

Inchcape (INCH) was back in the black in 2021, although comparisons to the prior year are largely meaningless given the unprecedented disruption to business in the second half of 2020. Strip out currency effects and portfolio changes, and revenues were 3 per cent adrift of the pre-pandemic level. Luckily, margins were underpinned by vehicle supply shortages, and there is reason to think that these may persist through 2022 even though the global shortage of semiconductors appears to be easing.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data