Inchcape initiates new £100m buyback

ROCE up on 2019 rate

Shortages underpin margins

Inchcape (INCH) was back in the black in 2021, although comparisons to the prior year are largely meaningless given the unprecedented disruption to business in the second half of 2020. Strip out currency effects and portfolio changes, and revenues were 3 per cent adrift of the pre-pandemic level. Luckily, margins were underpinned by vehicle supply shortages, and there is reason to think that these may persist through 2022 even though the global shortage of semiconductors appears to be easing.