Next week's economics: Feb 28 - March 4

Much of the world economy is growing well, accompanied by inflation pressures, next week’s numbers could show.

In both the UK and eurozone, final purchasing managers’ surveys should confirm the flash readings which showed output and orders increasing in both manufacturing and services, thanks in part to declining staff absences caused by Covid. Meanwhile the ISM survey in the US should also show increases in output and new orders in manufacturing.

All of these surveys, however, will also show strong rises in both input and output price inflation, with supply constraints restricting output growth.