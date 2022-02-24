Preparing for a post-pandemic economy

The government, and much of the country, is making its most concerted effort yet to move on from Covid-19. But we are only now starting to work out what a post-pandemic world will look like from an economic perspective.

In the short term, the focus is on inflation and interest rate hikes. In the US and UK, it’s no longer a question of if or when rates will rise, but rather the extent of the coming increases. The resultant rotation out of growth shares has attracted much attention, and it’s not just the Faang stocks that are hurting. Investors will be feeling the pain even if they have no direct exposure to the US: in the UK, many private investor favourites, in sectors ranging from industrials to pharmaceuticals, have been hit hard.

If you were a UK stock market darling in 2021– think Ashtead, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Spirax-Sarco and so on – chances are you’re down 20 per cent or more so far this year. The lower reaches of the FTSE 100 have been hit just as hard as their smaller counterparts. Investors have been very happy to pay up for quality shares over the past decade; those trading on elevated price/earnings ratios are now suffering the most.