Total funds under management increased by 24.7 per cent

Cost and revenue growth broadly in balance

First, the bare bones on the funds front: Rathbones (RAT) built its total funds under management by 24.7 per cent to £68.2bn through 2021, with numbers buoyed by the acquisition of Saunderson House, which brought in another £4.9bn. Net inflows of discretionary/managed funds were up by 30 per cent.