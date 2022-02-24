Redrow directors back capital reallocation

Housebuilders such as Redrow (RDW), Vistry (VTY) and Taylor Wimpey (TW.) have gained from the ‘race for space’ in the pandemic. People who spent the first lockdown in cramped, city-centre flats turned their attentions to suburban locations with larger footprints.

The impact can be seen in regional house prices, which grew at the fastest rate in the south-west (13.6 per cent) and Wales (13 per cent) last year and at the slowest rate in London (5.5 per cent), according to government figures. The average UK house price rose by 10.8 per cent – a sign of the rampant demand.

Flintshire-based Redrow has taken note. Chief executive Matthew Pratt said “the race for space is a long-term trend” when discussing half-year results for the 27 weeks to 2 January.