Ricardo cashes in on energy transition

Vehicle division is still making a loss Demand for environmental advice grows

Ricardo’s (RCDO) website is full of eco buzzwords. The engineering consultancy is helping companies “achieve decarbonisation goals” and “advance towards net zero”, and is seeking to promote “global sustainability” and “urgent emissions action”.

The former petrol head’s move into environmental consultancy seems to be paying off, though. Its high margin ‘energy & environment’ division is growing fast, with order intake up 37 per cent year on year. Ricardo attributed the rise to “increased demand for climate and environment-related services”.