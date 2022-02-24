/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rolls-Royce stymied by further aviation disruption

Chief executive Warren East to depart by end of 2022
Rolls-Royce stymied by further aviation disruption
February 24, 2022

Cash outflow of £1.5bn leads to net debt reaching £5.1bn

Years of disappointment for Rolls-Royce (RR.) investors looked as if they may have been coming to an end in the back half of last year. The company, which has lost money for five of the past six years, had made progress with its restructuring, slashing overheads and kicking off the first round of asset disposals aimed at bringing in £2bn to shore up its balance sheet. Its consortium that plans to build small modular nuclear reactors also made decent headway, raising millions from the UK government and partners.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data