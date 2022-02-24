Rolls-Royce stymied by further aviation disruption

Cash outflow of £1.5bn leads to net debt reaching £5.1bn

Years of disappointment for Rolls-Royce (RR.) investors looked as if they may have been coming to an end in the back half of last year. The company, which has lost money for five of the past six years, had made progress with its restructuring, slashing overheads and kicking off the first round of asset disposals aimed at bringing in £2bn to shore up its balance sheet. Its consortium that plans to build small modular nuclear reactors also made decent headway, raising millions from the UK government and partners.