Semiconductor boss chips in to grow stake

The shortage of semiconductors has been a boon to some companies in the industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TW:TSMC), which accounts for over half the industry’s total output, saw its share price almost double in 2020. However, for Cardiff-headquartered IQE (IQE) the pandemic years have been underwhelming.

IQE produces semiconductors used in mobile phones and telecoms infrastructure. Its RF epitaxial wafer products enable wireless connectivity in mobiles and 5G network infrastructure. Yet semiconductor shortages have meant that smartphone and car companies that rely on chips have had to cut production targets. Last year, Apple (US:AAPL) reallocated chips away from its iPads to keep up with iPhone demand, while Toyota has cut its annual production target for this financial year by 6 per cent.

Softening demand in smartphone-related end markets led to IQE issuing a profit warning in November. It guided down full-year revenue by 8 per cent and said its cash profit margin is likely to fall to around 15 per cent. This is a reduction from 17 per cent last year and is well below the industry average of around 25 per cent.