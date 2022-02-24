/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
February 24, 2022

The penny farthing error

Chris Dillow
Author Image
Author Image
Chris Dillow

It is perhaps not often that a celebrity’s accident with a penny farthing gives us an opportunity to reflect on some common investment mistakes, but Jeremy Vine banging his head after falling off one gives us just this.

After the accident, he said: “This was the first penny farthing injury the hospital staff could remember seeing, which suggests they are normally extremely safe to ride.” But of course there’s another reason why hospitals don’t see many penny farthing injuries. It’s that hardly anybody rides the contraptions – even in London – and so few people get the chance to injure themselves thereon.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data