The penny farthing error

It is perhaps not often that a celebrity’s accident with a penny farthing gives us an opportunity to reflect on some common investment mistakes, but Jeremy Vine banging his head after falling off one gives us just this.

After the accident, he said: “This was the first penny farthing injury the hospital staff could remember seeing, which suggests they are normally extremely safe to ride.” But of course there’s another reason why hospitals don’t see many penny farthing injuries. It’s that hardly anybody rides the contraptions – even in London – and so few people get the chance to injure themselves thereon.