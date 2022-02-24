Today's Markets: Stocks plunge, oil spikes as Russia invades Ukraine

Sea of red on equity markets greets Russia's escalation in Ukraine

Oil, gold spike, bitcoin slides

Russia-linked mining shares feel the brunt in London

European stock markets plunged, while gold and oil spiked higher as Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Scores on the doors at the open: DAX -3.6 per cent, CAC 40 -3.2 per cent, FTSE 100 -2.4 per cent. FTSE futures touched the January lows just ahead of the open but bounced as the cash equity market opened. US stocks plunged on Wednesday, led by tech, and futures are softer still. Dow futs have lost 1,500 points since yesterday afternoon. SPX heading into correction territory at the open after just missing out on that crown yesterday (10 per cent below January all-time high).