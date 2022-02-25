/
Pearson pushes on with digital strategy

Publisher’s growth hampered by restructuring costs
February 25, 2022
  • Assessments and qualifications fuel sales growth 
  • Virtual learning still a low-margin business

Pearson (PSON) is famous for heavy textbooks and thick exam papers. However, the educational publisher has recently changed direction, in a bid to become a “digital first business”. 

There are some encouraging signs in its latest set of results. Its virtual learning division has reported underlying sales growth of 11 per cent, while adjusted operating profit rose by 28 per cent. Management said this reflects strong enrolment growth in its virtual schools and its online programme management scheme.

