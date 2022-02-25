/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rightmove still getting it right

Estate agents are paying more to appear on the property portal as housing stock dries up
Rightmove still getting it right
February 25, 2022
  • Customer numbers fall slightly 
  • Average revenue per advertiser up 9 per cent on 2019

In 2018, we considered whether Rightmove (RMV) would become a victim of its own success. Was it squeezing its customers too tightly? Could it be undercut by cheaper rivals? Three-and-a-bit years later, the answer seems to be a resounding 'no'.

After slashing prices at the start of the pandemic to keep estate agents on side, the property portal is performing better than ever. Average revenue per advertiser is up 9 per cent at £1,189 per month, house hunters are visiting the site more often and are spending longer browsing for properties. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data