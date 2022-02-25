The cost of war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an unquantifiable but probably small blow to the UK economy.

Our direct economic ties with Russia are, in fact, small. Total goods exports last year were less than £3bn, just over 0.1 per cent of GDP and only slightly more than those to Denmark. Declines in these will be insignificant in macroeconomic terms even if they are only partly offset by increased exports of 'lethal aid' to Ukraine.

More important is the fact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is pushing up commodity prices. The UK consumes just under 1.6m barrels of oil a day. That means that each $10 per barrel rise in the oil price costs us just over 0.2 per cent of GDP. But oil isn’t the only price that’s rising because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The price of natural gas has surged – albeit still below December’s spike – which threatens yet more price rises when the energy cap is reviewed later in the year. And non-energy commodity prices have also risen – by more than 20 per cent so far this year. With these accounting for 0.6 per cent of UK GDP (not much, because that’s one benefit of a deindustrialised economy) such rises cut real GDP even further.