Today's Markets: Stocks mount rally after epic turnaround on Wall Street

Wall Street and European market reverse losses

Russian markets also rebound

Oil prices dip back to $101

Epic turnaround: the Nasdaq Composite entered bear market territory, then reversed, turning a 3.5 per cent loss into a gain of 3.3 per cent for the session. The S&P 500 also rallied off its lows to rise 1.5 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent and the small cap Russel 2000 managed a gain of 2.6 per cent. European markets have bounced this morning, taking their cue from Wall Street and a largely positive session for Asia. Russia’s MOEX +20 per cent this morning and RTSI +25 per cent… relief all round. Oil prices also fell sharply from yesterday’s highs as Brent topped $105 before sliding under $98. This morning it’s back up at $101 or so. Wheat is back down a bit after hitting its highest since 2008, gold closer to $1,900 after spiking to $1,975 yesterday. The USD is gaining a bit of ground this morning though as risk mood remains very much on edge… Russia does not seem to have done as much in its first day as it would have hoped and fears grow for more protracted, bloody battles ahead.

Reasons for the turnaround? Chiefly we can say that markets sold off aggressively early yesterday on fear – fear of sanctions rather than a fear for the future of Ukraine. The absence of any sanctions on Russia oil and gas, and decision to not exclude the country from the Swift payments network left the market breathing a sigh of relief as to the global economic impact the invasion might have. It’s sad to say the market does not care particularly about the plight of Ukrainians. We could also say that the market looked oversold and buy the dip still pervades... many think invasion is the time to be buying not selling. Haven bid for bonds keeping yields down may also be a temptation for investors looking at beaten-down tech names. There was a bit of baby and bath water too; mega cap tech charged higher - Amazon (AMZN) +4.5 per cent, Microsoft (MSFT) +5 per cent, Alphabet (GOOGL) +4 per cent - as traders thought these were too much a part of indiscriminate selling.