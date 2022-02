Energy giant will sell 19.75 per cent in Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft following invasion of Ukraine

Stake will likely go for a discount, according to analysts

BP (BP) will sell off its lucrative 19.75 per cent stake in Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft in response to last week's invasion of Ukraine. It has been a major contributor to earnings since 2013, when the arrangement replaced the difficult joint venture TNK-BP.