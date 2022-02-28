Gold's safe-haven lustre

Gold has risen in recent weeks because of its safe-haven qualities.

The metal does not necessarily benefit from higher inflation or oil prices; its future depends instead upon the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine has reminded us of one virtue of gold – that it is a safe haven and a useful portfolio diversifier.

The price of the metal has risen above $1,900 an ounce (oz) for the first time in 18 months. From one perspective, this is a weird development, because it has come at the same time as a sell-off in bonds. My chart shows just how unusual this is. It shows that there has been a massive negative correlation between gold and five-year US Treasury yields. Falling yields from 2007 to 2012 saw gold rise; rising yields from 2012 to 2018 were accompanied by a falling gold price; and falling yields from 2018 to 2020 saw gold recover. This relationship predicts that gold should have suffered as bond yields have risen since the autumn. But it hasn’t.