Hybrid wars increase the need for cyber defences

Cyber consultant NCC has seen an increase in concern from clients

Darktrace share price up over 30 per cent since conflict started

Cyber-attacks are an essential component of the hybrid wars that will be fought in the 21st century. Now anyone that has a laptop or a smart phone is at risk of attack, while critical infrastructure is at risk from disruption. The National Cyber Security Centre has already told British companies to "bolster online defences", while Nato has made clear a cyberattack could trigger Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, meaning an attack against one Nato member is an attack on all of them.

Given this backdrop, investors have piled into cyber security companies in the week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Darktrace's (DARK) share price up a third. Major US players have also seen increases: Crowdstrike (US:CRWD) is up 10 per cent in the past week and Cloudflare (NET) was up 4 per cent.