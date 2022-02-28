Senior’s slow recovery continues

Restructuring efforts have generated savings

Return on capital employed still weak

Engineering group Senior (SNR) is climbing its way back to profitability, albeit slowly.

Like peers such as Rolls-Royce (RR.) and Melrose (MRO), its fortunes are tied to the global aviation market, although much less so now than before the pandemic.

Last year, its aerospace division made up 37 per cent of revenue, half of the 75 per cent it generated in 2019. This decline in share has occurred even as Senior’s top line has dropped by 40 per cent.

The recovery in aerospace is taking much longer than anticipated, with the market buffeted by external shocks such as the emergence of the Omicron variant and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the general trend in civil aerospace is one of improvement, which the group expects to continue “in 2022 and beyond”.

Action to address costs, including the closure of an aerospace facility in France and the sale of a company making helicopter structures in the US, mean it is at least now back in the black, making an operating profit of £10.5m last year, compared with a loss of £177.3m in 2020.

Since 2019, it has incurred £46.7m of restructuring costs, but said these had delivered £90m of savings. Other divisions serving semiconductor, land vehicles and energy markets have fared better, but its overall return on capital employed stands at only 1 per cent, way below the 11.1 per cent achieved before the pandemic and the group's medium-term target of 13.5 per cent.

Broker Jefferies expects earnings per share of 3p for the year ahead, which makes Senior’s shares look expensive at almost 44 times forecast earnings. Although future years look much brighter, the group still seems some way off a return to normal service. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 164p, 12 Oct 2021

SENIOR (SNR) ORD PRICE: 139p MARKET VALUE: £583m TOUCH: 138-139p 12-MONTH HIGH: 187p LOW: 97p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: 24 NET ASSET VALUE: 101p* NET DEBT: 36%