The Russia fallout for emerging markets funds

Most emerging market funds had no or limited exposure to Russian equities ahead of the invasion of Ukraine

But emerging markets investment trusts without much Russia exposure have still traded at relatively wider discounts

The dramatic news coming out of Ukraine has inevitably had a severe effect on markets. As the IC’s coverage outlines, there are consequences for a variety of major equity sectors. Unsurprisingly, Russian equities sold off extremely heavily when the news first broke with varied results across the funds universe.

A few Russian equities passive tracker funds and active funds such as JPMorgan Russian Securities (JRS) and Liontrust Russia (GB00B86WB793) are almost entirely focused on this market. Predictably, these have sustained huge losses so far this year. Between the start of the year and 25 February, JPMorgan Russian Securities was down 32 per cent and Liontrust Russia was down 45 per cent. Russian equities exchange traded funds (ETFs) were down by around 40 per cent over this period, proving painful for investors reported by the FT who had piled in to such funds just before the invasion.