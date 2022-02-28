Today's Markets: Russia-exposed stocks fall, defence stocks rise, ruble sinks

BP shares fall as they seek exit from Rosneft

German companies boost on increased defence budget

FTSE 100 1.6 per cent lower to start Monday

At least they’re talking… Ukraine’s delegation is said to have arrived in Belarus for talks with Moscow… the nuclear rhetoric is not helping but for now most see this as sabre-rattling… we said that about the troop build-up. Talks are key to how things play out this week and they are taking place without pre-conditions. Russia’s negotiator said their side is interested in an agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible. This is not a geopolitical commentary, so we leave out too much about the implications from what’s going on vis-a-vis Putin and the future of European security, but I’d say markets are doing a pretty good job of mispricing geopolitical risks; they are notoriously hard to price for. This means volatility remains until there is resolution on the ground. For now European stock markets trade lower but well off the overnight lows indicated by futures markets; not such a sharp selloff as we might have anticipated. The FTSE 100 traded about 1 per cent lower, whilst the DAX was off 2 per cent or so. Oil markets have also pared gains after gapping higher last night.

Markets are digesting a raft of fresh sanctions that landed over the weekend: Swift ban, Russian central bank assets frozen, flight bans and all sorts. We have also seen an incredible turnaround in German post-war military restraint as it announced plans to increase the defence budget by €100bn this year. Hensoldt (HAG), a German aerospace and defence supplier, jumped 87 per cent, whilst Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) rallied almost 50 per cent. Other defence stocks rose handsomely: BAE Systems (BA) rallied 13 per cent and Leonardo (BIT: LDO) in Italy climbed 15 per cent. Look for Lockheed Martin (NY: LMT) and Raytheon (NY: RTX) later on. Travel bans and air space restrictions left travel socks down; TUI (TUI) –5 per cent, IAG (IAG) –3 per cent in early trade. European banks were broadly lower as investors de-risked from institutions with direct exposure to the Russian economy; Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) and Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) both -7 per cent, SocGen (EPA: GLE) and BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) -8-9 per cent. Sberbank was warning on outflows, ECB says its European branches face collapse. Restriction on Russia + possible retaliation = slower growth for Europe.