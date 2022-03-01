Diversification's free lunch shrinks in crisis-stricken world

Benefit of spreading risk across assets remains significant

Rising equity/bond correlations could pose a significant challenge

Diversification remains the only free lunch available to investors, to paraphrase Harry Markowitz (the pioneer of Modern Portfolio Theory in the 1950s) but, like everything else these days, the portions on offer are smaller. Research published in the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2022 (Dimson, Marsh and Staunton) shows a general rise in positive correlations between global equity markets in crisis times over the past half century. That fact is highly prescient now Vladimir Putin has plunged the world into its most serious confrontation between nuclear powers since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.