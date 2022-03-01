Reach faces hurdles during its transition to digital

Print costs are rising

Digital page views up a quarter from 2019

The Covid pandemic has increased the pressure on Reach (RCH) to transitioning from print to digital media. Rising paper costs are making newspapers more expensive to print, while the shift towards e-commerce has increased the demand for digital advertising space.

Management seem pleased, so far, with how digital growth is moving. Page views were up 28.7 per cent compared with 2019, but down slightly on 2020 against tough Covid comparators. However, digital revenue increased by a quarter to £148mn as more companies invested in online ads.