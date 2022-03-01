Today's Markets: Stocks still under pressure

After a steady opening, European stocks start to slide

Russia-exposed stocks continue to be shunned

Support for defence stocks

We got the volatility on the Globex open on Sunday night/early Monday morning as futures markets turned sharply lower on the weekend sanctions moves... but the fade came pretty fast and cash equities held steadier and declines were less than feared. There is something about the internal dynamics of the market about this; futures are traded in thinner volumes usually, out of the main trading hours. People are trading the index – the FTSE 100 - as a single thing, not as a basket of individual stocks, each with their own outlook. Once the cash equity open happens the big boys come out to play and start to look at each company not just picking a level on the index. Futures out of the cash equity hours are a bit of a guessing game – even more than so than usual.

Stocks in Europe were looking steady in early trading, flat to slightly negative for the DAX, CAC and Stoxx 50, though the FTSE 100 added 0.4 per cent at the open before turning a bit lower. Mid-morning this turned into a more concerted sell off with the FTSE down 1.4 per cent, the DAX off 2.7 per cent and CAC 2.8 per cent lower. On Wall Street overnight, after a plunge for the futures markets, stocks held up very well: the S&P 500 declined 0.25 per cent, 130pts above the implied overnight low on the futures. The Nasdaq 100 ended up 0.4 per cent. Speculative tech did well – the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) up 4 per cent and Tesla (TSLA) 7.5 per cent higher for the session. JPMorgan says selling stocks now carries too much risk, noting that fundamentals for equities remain supportive. Citigroup (C) dropped over 4 per cent as it revealed a $10bn exposure to Russia, whilst defence stocks like Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) jumped. Looking at defence stocks, this is about not just German policy shift to 2 per cent of GDP, but broad European rearmament that will need to take place.