Travis Perkins strives to simplify business

Group sells off plumbing and heating division Share buyback scheme extended by £70mn

Travis Perkins (TPK) had a busy year in 2021. In April, the supplier of building materials demerged its Wickes business after a string of Covid delays. A month later, it sold its plumbing and heating division for £325mn in a bid to simplify the group. Its efforts seem to be paying off: like-for-like revenue is up across its core divisions and profit margins are improving.

Travis Perkins supplies both trade professionals and self-builders. In 2021, its merchanting business increased revenue by 25 per cent compared with 2020. More importantly – given the impact of the pandemic in 2020 – sales are also 3 per cent ahead of 2019.