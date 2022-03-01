Treading carefully

How should central banks respond to increased uncertainty? This is the question facing the Fed, ECB and Bank of England as they prepare for next month’s meetings.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased uncertainty. In forcing up oil and gas prices, it will push inflation even higher in the near term, exacerbating the danger that high inflation might feed on itself by leading to higher inflation expectations and pay rises. But, on the other hand, those same higher prices will cut our real incomes: if we must pay a fortune to fill up our cars and heat our homes, we’ve little left to spend in shops. That will hold prices down. The task of weighing these competing pressures has become tougher – all the more so because oil prices will depend upon the course the war takes, and nobody can predict this.

There’s a strong theory for what central bankers should do about this. Back in 1967 William Brainard showed that in times of uncertainty they should do less than they usually would. This principle, says Princeton University’s Alan Blinder was “never far from my mind” when he was Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve. And it seems like common sense: don’t meddle in what you don’t understand.