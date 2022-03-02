Profits spike at Vistry

Partnership business targets £1bn of revenue

Cladding scandal still casts a shadow

Vistry (VTY) has been making up for lost time. In the early stages of lockdown, the housing market was put on ice and housebuilder profits tumbled. Construction sites roared back to life last year, however, and Vistry delivered 8,639 completions in 2021. This is 41 per cent more completions than the year before, and 7 per cent more than in 2019.

The building spree has resulted in an impressive spike in sales, profits and cash. Across the group, return on capital employed has also jumped to 25.5 per cent, up from a respectable 14.5 per cent last year.