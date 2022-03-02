Weir builds margins despite cyber/Covid disruptions

Limited exposure to Ukraine/Russia

Capex bills set to increase

Weir Group (WEIR) was the beneficiary of positive pricing in the commodities complex through much of 2021. However, the mining engineer delivered its full-year figures at a time when the global security situation was deteriorating. The group’s exposure to Ukraine and Russia is limited to around 2 per cent of net assets and 5 per cent of sales, yet management admitted that it has “created significant uncertainty about [Weir’s] operations and trading in those countries”.