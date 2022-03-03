A shameful assault with lasting consequences

The world woke up to a new reality on Thursday 24 February. Barely out of its sick bed, focused on rebuilding strength after the pandemic, and with most of its attention fixed on treating a nasty dose of inflation, overnight everything changed.

A European country has been invaded; death, destruction, misery and chaos have been inflicted on the Ukrainian people, now forced to flee for their safety. The spectre of nuclear war has been raised several times by the aggressor. We have entered a new and dangerous age.

In an attempt to absorb the Ukraine into Russia, Vladimir Putin has unleashed a brutal war that could last for many months, or longer. While the immediate response from world leaders was guarded, in the intervening days there has been a significant ratcheting up of the sanctions being applied to beat Russia into a corner by crippling its economy.