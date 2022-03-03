Brexit, Covid-19 and the latest buying opportunity

I don’t suppose that much thought has been given to how markets price in the possibility of nuclear war. After all, unless you can get your hands on some water purification tablets or iodine, your investment options are likely to have narrowed appreciably by the time we’ve all been irradiated.

Still, there is every chance that sanity will prevail and we will eventually be able to assess whether trade flows have been permanently altered, along with any potential impact on the composition of our investment portfolios.

By now, we are all aware of the 'stay invested' mantra. Remain dispassionate when indexes are on a tear or in retreat. Ideally, your overarching investment strategy should anticipate periods of market turbulence. We know that mature stock markets demonstrate a continual rise in value over the long term, punctuated by downturns. Yet it’s still curious how many investors head for the exits once support levels are breached.