Dotdigital warns of "headwinds" as growth slows

Recruitment issues in the US

Still managed to increase average revenue per customer

Software as a service (SaaS) provider Dotdigital (DOTD) is experiencing a bump back to earth after a Covid-induced burst of growth. One of the services it offers is the sending of SMS marketing messages. The pandemic meant an uplift in revenue from SMS because of the requirement of regular updates to customers.

Unlike the rest of the business, which are subscriptions, SMS is paid for on a per message basis and revenue from this channel is falling. Coupled with general economic headwinds, management is now expecting revenue growth to be slower in the coming and future years. Full-year revenue growth is now forecast to be between 7 and 8 per cent.

A little perspective is required, though. Organic revenue growth was still 10 per cent and monthly average revenue per customer jumped up 19 per cent. Dotdigital invested £3.4mn in research and development to improve data capabilities and visualisations, meaning it has more products to up sell to its existing customers.

Tight labour markets have limited growth in the US, with revenue growing only around 3 per cent. Previous full-year sales were up 19 per cent so this is a significant slowdown. Recruitment and retention has been tricky, but a new US management team is now in place and the hope is they will be able to reverse this slide.

Peel Hunt has lowered its 2023 operating profit forecast by 12 per cent off the back of these below-expectation results. The shares are still trading on an expensive 2023 PE ratio of 37.9 based on Peel Hunt’s estimates, which looks expensive for a company with slowing growth and struggling to get a foothold in the US. Sell.

Last IC View: Hold, 220p, 16 Nov 2021

DOTDIGITAL (DOTD) ORD PRICE: 74p MARKET VALUE: £221mn TOUCH: 73.5-74p 12-MONTH HIGH: 295p LOW: 72.1p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: 19 NET ASSET VALUE: 23p NET CASH: £37mn