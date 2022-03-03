How to assess whether a takeover offer is good value

When is a takeover bid for a company pitched at a fair price? Most likely when the company’s directors recommend the offer. Generally, that’s what happens. A takeover bid waltzes through its formal acceptance procedure because the target company’s directors recommend it.

Most of the time, that’s quite right, too. After all, a large part of the reason the directors are there in the first place – especially the non-executives – is to look after the interests of the shareholders, who usually lack the inside information to do the job for themselves. So, if the directors say a bid is pitched at a fair price, it must be. End of.

Except that for right-thinking shareholders that logic obviously falls short. No delegated task is always done well and directors’ job performance complies with that rule. Thus, expecting company directors to make the right call – or even a sensible call – on every takeover bid must lead to disappointment.