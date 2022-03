Disposals bring in £2.7bn

Net debt drops by £1.9bn to £950mn

Melrose Industries (MRO) has made its name buying and turning around engineering businesses, earning big returns for its shareholders in the process.

Its largest deal to date, the £8bn acquisition of GKN almost four years ago, has been an uphill struggle from the start, given the opposition to the deal from unions and politicians who accused it of looking to strip the target of its assets.