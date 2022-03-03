Next week's economics: Mar 7 - 11

The UK economy is recovering from the impact of the Omicron variant, next week’s numbers will show. The ONS will say on Friday that real GDP rose in January after December’s fall, and is close to its pre-pandemic level: construction and services activity are likely to be around or above those levels, but manufacturing below them.

This does not, however, mean the economy is fully healed. Output is still well below the level it would be at if the pre-pandemic growth rate had continued. And the pandemic has shaken up the patterns of supply and demand, causing mismatches that are contributing to inflation.

Germany is also recovering from Omicron: next week’s numbers should show that industrial production rose in January. This would, however, leave output more than 6 per cent below its pre-pandemic level, and 12 per cent down from its 2018 peak. The pandemic has distracted us from the fact that Germany, and the eurozone generally, were doing badly before Covid-19 struck.