Russia reckoning sends energy prices soaring

There are broad impacts to the difficult extrication of Russian companies and products from European and UK supply chains
March 3, 2022
  • Gas and power prices surge as traders bet on new sanctions
  • But oil and gas companies' deep links to Russia means write-downs on the way

Russia exports and equities are deeply interwoven in Europe and the UK’s industrial and financial systems and now governments and companies have begun the painful task of unpicking these sales after last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

For the short term it will mean higher energy prices and a knock to any companies trying to get out of contracts with major Russian suppliers such as Gazprom (RU:GAZP), Rosneft (RU:ROSN) and Norilsk-Nickel (RU:GMKN). These include BP (BP.), which has committed to selling off its 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft, and British Gas owner Centrica (CNA), which has supply agreements with Gazprom. This won’t come cheap.

