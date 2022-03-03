Russia's energy shockwaves raise stagflation stakes

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not proved to be the quick exercise it appears the Kremlin was expecting it to be. Despite overwhelming firepower and numbers, tough Ukrainian resistance has slowed the Russian advance on several fronts. Meanwhile the international community has acted with somewhat surprising speed and unity to target financial sanctions at the Russian state and key actors in its leadership.

The ripple effect of these economic sanctions is beginning to be felt worldwide, most notably in energy markets where oil and gas prices have spiked sharply as has the cost of wheat. Other commodities being dragged upwards in tandem as investors take stock of Russia's position of key producer across a wide range of key inputs.

Equity investors have seen more volatility but the sell offs have been rapid and, in most cases, quickly stemmed or even reversed - unless you are heavily invested in the domestic Russian stock exchange itself which is thankfully less of an issue for most UK-based investors. One of the major growing concerns is the prospect that the energy price shock will lead to inflation remaining higher for longer and this, combined with slowing growth, will lead to a period of stagflation - an issue investors have not had to grapple with for a generation or more.

Our writers have assessed the impact across key investment sectors from commodities to equities and property as well as what moves investors could make to shift to a defensive stance, be in through gold or trying to seek out companies which could benefit from the structural changes we will see long after this conflict is resolved.

Equities

Alex Hamer assesses the energy price spike and what it could mean - Russian reckoning sends energy prices soaring

Russia's penchant for cyber warfare has put corporates on alert, and could benefit cyber security companies, according to Arthur Sants - Hybrid wars increase the need for cyber defences

Michael Fahy reports on a sea change in attitudes to defence spending, especially in Europe - "Overlooked" defence shares rally on higher spending prospects

See also:

BP announces Rosneft exit but it could be slow sale

Invasion triggers Russian sell off in London

BP vulnerable to Ukrainian escalation

Gold

Chris Dillow looks at the prospects for the insurance policy for the ages in Gold's safe haven lustre

Property

London has long been a haven for Russian oligarch's seeking prime property. Is this set to end? Alex Newman takes a closer look - Will sanctions chill London property?

Investment strategies

Portfolio diversification can help in trying circumstances, but the options are shrinking, says James Norrington - Diversification's free lunch shrinks in a crisis-stricken world

Dave Baxter asks Which defensive funds are working?

What does the situation mean for emerging markets investors? Dave Baxter examines the fall out - The Russia fallout for emerging markets

ESG strategies are coming under scrutiny as the world changes rapidly, according to Mary McDougall - The changing face of ESG

Opinion

Our resident economist Chris Dillow assesses The cost of war

How will central banks react to the threat of stagflation - Chris Dillow asks - Treading carefully

Meanwhile, listen in to our Companies and Markets show, recorded as the invasion was starting, which took a first look at the ramifications of Russia's aggression.