A temporary shock?

The big fall in stock markets poses the question: is there any reason for optimism? The answer is yes.

Traders don’t expect the war and squeeze on oil and gas prices to last long. As I write, futures markets are pricing in Brent crude prices dropping $20 per barrel by early 2023, and the price of UK natural gas falling from 440p per therm now to 168p next summer.

Of course, predictions for the duration of wars have an unhappy record – “it’ll be over by Christmas” – and futures markets are poor predictors of actual prices. Nevertheless, these prices offer some hope – that the squeeze on real incomes and hence economic growth will be short-lived.