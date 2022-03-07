Today's Markets: Crude oil shoots higher, stocks fall

Oil surges, gas following suit on potential Russian hydrocarbons ban

Stagflation realisation sends stocks south

Dax, Stoxx 50 enter bear market territory

Crude oil soaring, stocks down, gold at $2k – welcome to the new world order of stagflation and bear markets... I suppose this kind of inflation will wipe out the debt; the debt and the middle class.

Brent surged to a peak of $139.13 overnight as the US said it’s in active discussions with European partners about banning Russian energy exports. That’s about $8 below the all-time high of $147.50 set in July 2008. GS: A sustained $20 per barrel increase in oil will hit GDP in the euro area by 0.6 per cent, and by 0.3 per cent in the US. What about a sustained $40 increase? France’s finance minister Le Maire said the government is working on risk evaluation of cutting off Russian gas.