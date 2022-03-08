/
Direct Line still engaged

The motor insurer makes more incremental progress but the shares remain unloved
March 8, 2022
  • Trends returning to pre-pandemic norms
  • Cagey on price walking ban impact

The long slog of improving Direct Line's (DLG) profitability continued with these results as the insurer came a step closer to replacing its legacy technology systems and reducing its reliance on reserve releases from prior premium years for a proportion of its reported profits. There were also signs that the difficult comparisons from Covid-affected quarters are starting to work themselves through the system, with claims for motor, rescue and personal lines all returning to pre-pandemic trends.

