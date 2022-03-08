Fertilizer in short supply, but sector could be fully priced

It may sound barbarous, but investors need not fret about worst-case scenarios. With the flick of a switch, any considerations over the value rotation, much less social distancing protocols, would be rendered meaningless. Perhaps what we should be looking at is which responses to Russia’s military action in Ukraine will engender permanent change in global trade patterns, wide-ranging as they may be.

It’s hard to imagine that the freezing of oligarch assets held in western banks would have any substantive implications over the long run, even though some crypto tub-thumpers have suggested that it will stimulate further interest in blockchain technologies. At any rate, if you happen to be in control of a former Soviet utility, chances are you have pretty good credit lines in place.

Naturally, there has been endless speculation over where energy markets are headed. At the time of writing, European and US policymakers are examining whether a ban on Russian oil imports is feasible. Unfortunately, countries can’t simply go on a price comparison site to meet their energy needs overnight, a point that appears to have been lost on some fund managers and senior oil executives in recent times. It seems likely that whatever the outcome of the crisis in Ukraine, there will be increased political pressure to put the brakes on the renewable energy transition as the emphasis reverts to security of supply. It may be too early to tell what impact the crisis will have on western oil majors, as a strong pricing environment is set against the twin impacts of forced divestiture and a likely decline in replacement barrels.