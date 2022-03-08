Johnson Service and the road back to tedium

Hospitality volumes recovering

Underlying margins on the rise

Over many years, Johnson Service Group (JSG) established a reputation for being one of the dullest companies trading in London. But dull in the sense that Geoffrey Boycott was dull at the crease: dependable if not spectacular, yet widely admired and valued. The company provides textile rental, cleaning and related services across a range of sectors in the UK; somewhat prosaic in nature but a business that supported steadily rising revenues and earnings for years. Then along came Covid-19, decimating activity in many of Johnson Service’s end markets, particularly hospitality, and prompting a suspension of dividend payments.