Johnson Service and the road back to tedium

A recovery is under way, although its sustainability is still open to question
March 8, 2022
  • Hospitality volumes recovering
  • Underlying margins on the rise

Over many years, Johnson Service Group (JSG) established a reputation for being one of the dullest companies trading in London. But dull in the sense that Geoffrey Boycott was dull at the crease: dependable if not spectacular, yet widely admired and valued. The company provides textile rental, cleaning and related services across a range of sectors in the UK; somewhat prosaic in nature but a business that supported steadily rising revenues and earnings for years. Then along came Covid-19, decimating activity in many of Johnson Service’s end markets, particularly hospitality, and prompting a suspension of dividend payments.

