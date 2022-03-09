Ibstock could get a boost from re-cladding market

Profits are adrift of pre-pandemic levels

Construction demand could falter due to high energy costs

Ibstock (IBST) is back in the black, moving to an operating profit of £69.9mn, after building activity rumbled back into life after the worst of the virus disruption. The brick manufacturer’s annual results trumped management expectations, and the market reacted positively.

Unfortunately, the share price is still around a third below where it was this time last year. Profits have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, though overall sales are back in line with 2019. And while an adjusted cash margin of 25 per cent compares favourably with the prior year, it is 4.7 percentage points down on the two-year comparator. Management is targeting a rate of 28 per cent over the medium-term.