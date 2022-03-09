Surging metal and energy prices dampen industry's prospects

LME suspends nickel trading as prices double within hours

UK gas prices hit all-time high of 500p a therm

On the face of it, disruption to UK industry caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be fairly minimal.

Ukraine is only the UK's 62nd-biggest trade partner, accounting for 0.1 per cent of total trade in the 12 months to September. And although iron and steel made up a quarter of the £697m of imports, most of the rest was for foodstuffs such as cereals and edible oils. But the broader consequences are clear.