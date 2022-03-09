Today's Markets: European stocks snap back, Brent steady as sanctions screws tighten

Are markets really pricing in a collapse of the Russian economy?

Shares snapped back today

But commodity prices continue to surge

What if instead of measuring the size of your economy based on make-believe stuff like Zoom and Netflix, you value your economy on actual hard assets, like nickel, palladium or wheat? Or oil... then Russia as the 12th largest economy becomes more like the 2nd or 3rd most systemically important nation to the global economy. Russia accounts for roughly 11 per cent of global oil supply, 17 per cent of global natural gas supply, 11 per cent of global wheat production and a tenth of industrial metals production. Like I said before, are markets even close to pricing in the total collapse of the world’s 12th largest economy? Are they close to pricing for gigantic commodity inflation?